Arsenal target insists he is currently happy at Brighton

Arsenal midfield target Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is happy at Brighton after winning the World Cup with Argentina last year.

The midfielder was one of the key players for his country and laid on an assist for one of their goals in the final against France.

This made him one of the sought-after players in Europe, with many clubs around the continent now looking to add him to their squad.

Mac Allister was even expected to leave the Amex in the January transfer window, but that never happened, but it could be a different story in the next transfer window.

“The club [Brighton] has helped me a great deal, including when times were hard and I wasn’t playing as much as I would’ve liked and wasn’t having a good time and they kept faith with me. They gave me all their support. I think my new contract has benefited both parties, the idea was to repay all the faith they showed in me,” he said on My Albion TV.

“I think it was the right decision, and as for other clubs I try not to think about or look at what’s going on. Obviously, I try to do my best on the pitch but I’m really happy at Brighton and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mac Allister is a wanted man now, but it is hard to see how he would fit in at the Emirates if we add him to our squad.

The Argentinian is a creative midfielder, but we already have more than enough players in that position and he could even be behind Fabio Vieira on the pecking order if he joins us.

