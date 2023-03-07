Arsenal target insists he is focused on his present club

Moises Caicedo asked to leave Brighton and join Arsenal in the January transfer window after the Gunners had turned his head.

The PL leaders had several offers for his signature rejected by the Seagulls, but that did not stop him from asking for a move.

Arsenal eventually respected the decision of their rivals to keep the midfielder and moved for Jorginho instead.

They are expected to make a new effort to land Caicedo when the transfer window reopens, but the midfielder has extended his Brighton contract.

With no release clause attached, this makes it harder for Arsenal to sign him and the Ecuador international insists he is happy and focused on helping his present club.

He told the club’s website: “It wasn’t a hard decision. If it had been a hard decision, I wouldn’t have signed. I’m happy with everything at the club and that’s why I signed.

“I’m focused here on Brighton, the club which opened the doors. I am very happy to be here and really pleased [with the new contract]. I don’t even think about the speculation. I am focused on Brighton and doing things well here. I am very happy here with my colleagues, with all the club and I will keep giving 100% for this club.”

A new deal does not mean Caicedo cannot leave Brighton. It just means anyone buying the midfielder now must spend a lot of money to achieve that.

If we still want him, we can negotiate a transfer in the summer when Brighton can replace him.

