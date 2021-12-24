Arsenal target insists he is ready to change clubs

Renato Sanches has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now and the Portuguese midfielder recently hinted that he is ready to leave Lille.

Sanches has rebuilt his career at the club after flopping at Bayern Munich earlier in his career.

His performances for the Ligue 1 side and the Portuguese national teams suggest he is ready for a stint at the big time again.

The midfielder was speaking about his career recently and hinted he has interest from Arsenal and other clubs, but insisted his agents know more about that.

But he feels he is ready to step up to a bigger club and would take the chance if it comes again.

He told L’Équipe via Mirror Football: “Who is interested in me? Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I don’t know. I talked to my agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but now I can’t tell. But I know I’m ready. If it happens, I’ll see what’s best for me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sanches has been an exciting player to watch in recent weeks and Arsenal would benefit from having him in our squad.

Mikel Arteta has added some impressive players to it recently, but the best clubs cannot stop bolstering their playing staff.

Arsenal might lose Mohamed Elneny next season and he is one of the finest replacements we can find.

Exclusive – Michael Thomas Xmas Top Four Special Column