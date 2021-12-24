Arsenal target insists he is ready to change clubs

Renato Sanches has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now and the Portuguese midfielder recently hinted that he is ready to leave Lille.
Sanches has rebuilt his career at the club after flopping at Bayern Munich earlier in his career.
His performances for the Ligue 1 side and the Portuguese national teams suggest he is ready for a stint at the big time again.
The midfielder was speaking about his career recently and hinted he has interest from Arsenal and other clubs, but insisted his agents know more about that.
But he feels he is ready to step up to a bigger club and would take the chance if it comes again.
He told L’Équipe via Mirror Football: “Who is interested in me? Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I don’t know. I talked to my agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but now I can’t tell. But I know I’m ready. If it happens, I’ll see what’s best for me.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Sanches has been an exciting player to watch in recent weeks and Arsenal would benefit from having him in our squad.
Mikel Arteta has added some impressive players to it recently, but the best clubs cannot stop bolstering their playing staff.
Arsenal might lose Mohamed Elneny next season and he is one of the finest replacements we can find.
At this point, dude is going after the big pay check. We might as well look elsewhere…IJS
Why would he join us?
Partey starts obv and Xhaka won’t be dropped, so who does he replace? I doubt he’d be will to join a club he knows he’s guarenteed to sit bench.
I think Xhaka has to be the one to make way for a B2B midfielder.
Xhaka is not a DM (already tried that position), not a B2B, and not a creative midfielder.
Xhaka needs a DM to cover him, needs a 10 for their creativity, and another midfielder to supply the pace and tracking he lacks.
Just my honest opinion of why Xhaka is the replaceable midfielder. He is not indispensable as we saw over his 10 game absence. Someone has to make way for new additions that come to play not ride the bench.
Every player have its own quality and duty to perform sanches inclusion may bring more swargs to atetas squards,up guners..mayor
we don’t need someone like sanches.. and for now Xhaka is irreplaceable in our squad..the guy is very useful in arteta system… all we need is more stikers
Renato Sanches is supposed to replace Partey while he’s in AFCON, and also to complete a 4-3-3 formation,
No concrete news yet but Xhaka is likely to leave by summer,
IMO, I would prefer Bruno Guimaeres or Pedro Goncalves.