Arsenal target insists he wants to play for a top club

David Raya has reiterated that he would love to play for a top club despite his fine start to life in the Premier League with Brentford.

The Spaniard has been a long-term target of Arsenal and they even tried to sign him before they moved for Aaron Ramsdale.

With Bernd Leno’s future still in doubt, Cadena Ser via Sport Witness has renewed the links between him and the Gunners.

The report reminds us that he is a goalkeeper that Mikel Arteta thinks highly about and he was interviewed by the Spanish outlet.

The former Blackburn shot-stopper says he is happy at his present club as the Bees impress on their promotion to the Premier League.

However, he says he just wants to have a good year with them and then everything else remains unknown.

He maintains he has great ambitions and one of them is to play for a top club and that could be a hint that he would gladly join Arsenal if they return for him.

“I’m happy at the club,” Raya told Cadena Ser.

“I want to have a good season this year. We’ll see what happens in the summer. My ambitions are great, I’d like to play at the top. You always want to play for big clubs.”