Arsenal target insists his focus is on helping his current club amidst transfer rumours

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Corinthians teenager Gabriel Moscardo in recent weeks, with the player standing out for his current team.

Despite breaking into the first team at the Brazilian club, Chelsea was also interested in acquiring him during the last transfer window. However, the move did not materialise, even though his present club was reportedly willing to accept Chelsea’s offer for his signature.

Despite being a highly sought-after player in his country, Moscardo recently shared his thoughts on the matter. While acknowledging the flattering interest from European clubs, he emphasised that his current focus is to stay and contribute to Corinthians, helping them avoid relegation troubles. His primary goal is to assist the team in achieving its objectives before considering any potential move away.

He said, as quoted by ESPN:

“Let’s wait for the season to end, there are still a few games to go, and we’ll see what we can do.

“Of course there’s interest from various clubs, I’ve also heard about it, there was strong interest from Chelsea a few months ago.

“But if you stop to think about where I’m going now, at this moment, it’s not good.

“I want to help Corinthians now to get them out of this situation.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel Moscardo is just 18 and still has more than enough time to move to Europe and develop his career further.

If we are serious about adding him to our group, we must keep in contact with his entourage and hope he chooses us when he leaves Brazil.

