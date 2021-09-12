Arsenal target insists that he chose to ignore their interest and stay

Dusan Vlahovic has insisted that he chose not to leave Fiorentina in this transfer window amidst interest from Arsenal and other clubs.

The Serbian was in stunning goalscoring form for the Serie A club last season and scored 21 goals in the competition.

His fine form attracted the attention of top European clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Gunners saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggle for goals last season and they wanted him to become the long-term replacement for their captain.

However, they couldn’t do a deal with Fiorentina for him and his other suitors also struggled to sign him.

Vlahovic has started this campaign in fine fashion for his Florence club and spoke about his future again.

The 21-year-old says he is focused on achieving things with Fiorentina and insisted that it was his decision not to leave the club in the last transfer window.

Vlahovic said, as quoted by Transfermarketweb: “I have said several times that I decided to stay because I felt like it, also for the group that was created with the coach. We will see at the end of the year if it was the right choice, I think so because I listened to my heart. I have to keep working hard, the rest will come. Renewal? We are talking, I can only say this.”

Arsenal could lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah on a free transfer next summer and that will open up space for them to add another top striker.