Arsenal target is compared to Rooney and Bellingham

Ayyoub Bouaddi is one of the players Arsenal want to sign, and the midfielder has now been compared to Wayne Rooney and Jude Bellingham.

The Moroccan teenager is regarded as one of the most exciting young midfielders in European football, with Lille once again appearing to have developed another standout talent capable of generating significant transfer interest in the future.

Although the midfielder is currently content at the Ligue 1 club, there is growing expectation that a move to a larger European side may eventually materialise. Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring his progress closely and are keen to strengthen their squad with his arrival.

The Gunners continue to track his development and view him as one of the most promising young players on the continent. As a result, they are determined to compete with Paris Saint-Germain and other elite clubs for his signature.

Bouaddi remains open to staying at Lille to continue his development, although a transfer after the World Cup could become more likely depending on his performances. Arsenal are hopeful that they will be in a strong position to secure his services should he decide to take the next step in his career.

Rising Comparisons in European Football

European football journalist Andy Brassell has drawn significant comparisons between Bouaddi and some of the game’s most influential midfielders. As reported by TalkSport, he said:

“He’s fantastic.

“He’s not the same player as Wayne Rooney, obviously, but I think you get a little bit of that Wayne Rooney or Jude Bellingham feel for him.

“In terms of how he’s physically built, it says on his birth certificate that he’s a boy, but he looks like a man immediately.”

Arsenal Battle for Elite Talent

Such comparisons underline the growing reputation Bouaddi is building within the game, particularly given his age and rapid development at senior level. His physical presence combined with technical ability has made him one of the most closely followed prospects in Europe.

Arsenal’s interest reflects their ongoing strategy of recruiting elite young talent before they reach their peak. However, competition from other top clubs means any potential transfer is likely to be highly contested.

If Bouaddi continues his upward trajectory, he could become one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football in the coming years.

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