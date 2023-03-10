Arsenal target is definitely changing clubs in the summer

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most in-demand players in Europe right now and is set for a change of club at the end of this season.

The midfielder plays for Lazio, who have proven to be stubborn in their efforts to keep him.

However, his current deal expires at the end of next season and they are no longer in a position of power to negotiate his exit from the club.

A report on Sport Witness reveals the midfielder is definitely leaving the Rome club at the end of this season, which has alerted Arsenal and his other suitors.

The Gunners have several midfielders on their radar, but only a few are as experienced as Milinkovic-Savic is.

Just Arsenal Opinion

SMS is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and if we can add him to our group, we must make that move happen.

The Serbian has been in Serie A for a long time and does well when he faces the top clubs there.

He will be one more experienced player in our squad who will help us to deliver in the Champions League next season.

Because of his contract situation, we will also land him for a good fee.

WATCH – Arteta is not happy with the Arsenal defenders for conceding simple goals……

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids