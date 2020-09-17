Arsenal target is doing what Gabriel did before he joined the Gunners

Arsenal has recently signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, and the Brazilian has proven to be an inspired signing.

He was a surprising starter as the Gunners got their Premier League campaign underway against Fulham last weekend.

The Brazilian had missed Lille’s opening games of the season before sealing his transfer to the Emirates, and that tactic might be employed by Brentford’s Said Benrahma.

The Algerian has been linked with a move to the Emirates recently after shining for the Bees in their failed bid to win promotion to the Premier League last season (TeamTalk).

He has emerged as a target for Arsenal this summer and Brentford are prepared to allow him to leave for the right price.

With around two weeks left before the transfer window to close, it remains unclear if he will leave the Bees.

However, he has been missing their games so far. He missed Brentford’s first league game of the season against Birmingham and missed their Carabao Cup game against Southampton yesterday.

The reason for his absence hasn’t been revealed, but like Gabriel, it seems to be in preparation for him to join another team.

Arsenal has already signed Willian as an attacking player in this transfer window, but the Gunners have to compete in four competitions this season, so having Benrahma as part of their team will be useful.