Arsenal target is happy where he is and does not want a Premier League return

Ruben Neves is reportedly not interested in a return to the Premier League despite rumours of interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The Al-Hilal midfielder, who has long been on Arsenal’s radar as a potential valuable addition to their squad, is not inclined towards joining either club.

While Arsenal couldn’t secure his signature when he played for Wolves, they are now considering bringing him into their team. Newcastle United is also contemplating him as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali.

However, according to a report in The Sun, Neves has no desire to join either club and is keen on staying at his current club, Al-Hilal. The Portuguese star does not miss the Premier League, and the prospect of returning to the competition does not excite him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves would be a superb addition to our squad, but we cannot force him to move back to England.

If he believes he does not have to move to the Premier League to enjoy the football here again, it will be hard to convince him to join us in January.

We can strike him off our list of targets now and focus on a new player to add to our group.

