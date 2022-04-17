Arsenal target is not leaving Real Madrid insists his brother

Eden Hazard’s brother, Kylian, has poured cold water on reports linking the Belgian with a move away from Real Madrid amidst interest from Arsenal.

The former Chelsea man has struggled since he went to Real Madrid in 2019 and he has failed to recapture the form he showed in England.

This has seen Madrid open the door for his exit and where else would he go than the Premier League?

He enjoyed the best years of his career in the competition and he could return to form if he is at Arsenal.

However, Kylian Hazard insists his brother will not leave Madrid until he has proven his doubters wrong.

He told RTBF: ‘He’s not going to let Real go until he’s proven he’s the strongest there.

‘He’s proven himself at every club he’s been to, and for me, he doesn’t want to leave.

‘I don’t think he’s going to leave. If the president wants him to leave, if he knows he has no chance to play, then I don’t think that he will stay. But I can assure you of one thing: he will do everything to prove that he is the best player at Real.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hazard seems to be past his best, he is certainly injury prone and his wages would also be a bit of an issue.

We cannot sign Hazard because of what he has done in the past. That is what we did when we brought Willian from Chelsea.

Repeating such a mistake proves we are not learning, and it is hard to think Mikel Arteta will make the same mistake again.