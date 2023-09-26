Arsenal target is not looking to leave Premier League club anytime soon

Arsenal has been monitoring Aaron Hickey’s progress ever since his time at Bologna in Serie A, even though they eventually signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from the same Italian club.

Hickey later made a move to Brentford and has solidified his place as a regular in the squad.

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal is considering adding him to their roster. Interestingly, Manchester United has also shown interest in acquiring the full-back, making it a two-way competition between two of England’s top clubs for his signature.

However, according to a report on Football Insider, Hickey appears content and unenthusiastic about changing clubs at this moment. He seems to be enjoying his time at Brentford and is willing to stay with Thomas Frank’s team, rather than joining a top club where playing time might not be guaranteed.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hickey is still just 21 and has been improving since he moved to the Premier League, so he is a player we can trust to impress in our book.

However, if he wants to stay at Brentford, we cannot force him to make the transfer, moreover, he knows he may not get enough game time if he makes the move to the Emirates.

