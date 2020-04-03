Arsenal target is not on his way home to South America despite reports

Arsenal receives transfer boost as Boca Juniors reject suggestions that Edison Cavani is joining them.
Arsenal’s chance of landing Edison Cavani on a free transfer has been boosted after Boca Juniors’ president Jorge Amor Ameal, rebuffed rumours that the Uruguayan is on his way to the Argentine club.
Cavani is entering the final year of his current deal at PSG and both parties seem to have accepted the fact that he will be moving on.
According to the Standard, Arsenal is one of the teams interested in signing him but they face competition from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.
Mikel Arteta is struggling to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and landing Cavani would signal to the club captain that the Gunners are serious about becoming a top side again.
Earlier reports claimed that Boca Juniors are leading the race for Cavani’s signature and that the Uruguayan is on his way to the Argentine side, but the club’s president has rejected such suggestions.
“We are proud that a player like Cavani says he wants to wear our shirt, but our economic reality doesn’t match with his,” Ameal is quoted as saying to Radio Splendid by Standard Sports.
“Of course, no one is going to argue that Cavani isn’t a great player, but we have to think more about our existing players and believe in them.”
ventilators are the go to option.
Covid 19 sufferers need ventilators.
The government is ventilating the economy with “magic” money.
But the Government magic ventilators are not available to players salaries.
Players transfer fees and salaries are on another planet compared to the rest of society.
Now with the artificial life support removed the
club has to pay millions in salaries with no money coming in.
Who can provide the ventilating for football?
FIFA may have to have to turn to the billionaire owners. to provide financial ventilating.
Me thinks FIFA will need to relax the FFP rules.
Man City’s ventilating owners are too important to offend right now so I figure City will escape sanction or have their charges down graded or suspended.
I wonder how much financial ventilating Mr Kroenke will pump into the Arsenal economy in the clubs hour/weeks/months of need?
I would like to think Stan will surprise us all with a substantial no pay back bail out package