Arsenal target is not on his way home to South America despite reports

Arsenal receives transfer boost as Boca Juniors reject suggestions that Edison Cavani is joining them.

Arsenal’s chance of landing Edison Cavani on a free transfer has been boosted after Boca Juniors’ president Jorge Amor Ameal, rebuffed rumours that the Uruguayan is on his way to the Argentine club.

Cavani is entering the final year of his current deal at PSG and both parties seem to have accepted the fact that he will be moving on.

According to the Standard, Arsenal is one of the teams interested in signing him but they face competition from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Mikel Arteta is struggling to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and landing Cavani would signal to the club captain that the Gunners are serious about becoming a top side again.

Earlier reports claimed that Boca Juniors are leading the race for Cavani’s signature and that the Uruguayan is on his way to the Argentine side, but the club’s president has rejected such suggestions.

“We are proud that a player like Cavani says he wants to wear our shirt, but our economic reality doesn’t match with his,” Ameal is quoted as saying to Radio Splendid by Standard Sports.

“Of course, no one is going to argue that Cavani isn’t a great player, but we have to think more about our existing players and believe in them.”