Arsenal target is not sure his value has reached £130m

Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but Aston Villa are reportedly demanding around £130m for his signature during the current transfer window.

The England international has been outstanding for Villa over the past few seasons and helped the club win the Europa League last term, making him one of their most valuable players. His performances have established him as a key figure in the squad, and the club are determined to retain his services.

Aston Villa are keen to keep Rogers for as long as possible and have worked hard to discourage interest from clubs looking to sign him. Their valuation reflects both his importance to the team and their reluctance to part with one of their leading players.

Aston Villa Stand Firm

Villa are aware that Arsenal and several other leading clubs could attempt to sign Rogers following his successful campaign, but they have no desire to sell the attacker this summer.

The club’s reported asking price is intended to make any potential transfer extremely difficult, ensuring that only an exceptional offer would prompt further discussions over his future.

According to Football Insider, Rogers is not convinced that he is worth the £130m valuation placed on him by Aston Villa.

The report states that although he recognises he is among the best players around, he does not believe his current market value matches the amount Villa are demanding for his signature.

Arsenal Interest Continues

It remains unclear whether Rogers believes the time has come to leave Aston Villa, with no indication that he is actively seeking a transfer away from the club.

However, Arsenal’s reported interest could present a significant opportunity should they decide to pursue a move. Joining a club of the Gunners’ stature would be difficult for many players to reject, although Villa’s valuation remains a major obstacle to any potential deal.

For now, Villa remain in a strong position as they continue to insist on their asking price, while Arsenal and any other interested clubs must decide whether they are prepared to meet the substantial fee required to secure Rogers’ signature.

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