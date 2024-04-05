Arsenal target is not willing to listen to the Gunners’ offer

Joao Cancelo has been a long-standing target for Arsenal as they seek to attract more players from Manchester City.

Following the Gunners’ observed improvement subsequent to the signings of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from City, multiple reports suggested that City had decided against selling any more players to Arsenal.

City now view Arsenal as rivals, making it risky for them to facilitate transfers to a fellow title contender.

Despite these dynamics, Arsenal remains keen on acquiring Cancelo, who has spent much of the last two seasons away from City.

Currently on loan at Barcelona, Cancelo’s future at City appears uncertain, prompting Arsenal’s interest in securing his signature.

However, a report from Sport indicates that Cancelo is not inclined towards a move and prefers to continue playing for Barcelona.

This development has stalled negotiations between City and Arsenal, leaving Barcelona to explore options to incorporate Cancelo into their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is one of the finest full-backs around and continues to shine as he plays for Barca.

However, if he is unwilling to join us, then we have no reason to want to add him to our group too.

Several other players will jump at the chance to join us, and we should focus on signing those players instead.

