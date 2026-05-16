Arsenal target is now seriously thinking about leaving Real Madrid

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Eduardo Camavinga, and this summer could provide them with an opportunity to finally bring the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium if he decides to leave Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has endured an inconsistent campaign marked by fluctuating performances, limited playing time, and several injury setbacks that have disrupted his rhythm throughout the season.

Although fitness problems have contributed to his difficulties, there is also a growing sense that Camavinga has struggled to maintain focus and consistency during matches, leading to further questions surrounding his long-term future at the Spanish club.

Real Madrid uncertainty opens Arsenal opportunity

Real Madrid would reportedly prefer to keep the midfielder, but they are not expected to block his departure if he ultimately decides that he wants a new challenge elsewhere.

Recent developments have intensified speculation surrounding his future and may have pushed the player towards seriously considering a transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu before next season begins.

According to Fichajes, his omission from the France squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup came as a major disappointment and has encouraged him to reassess his current situation at club level.

There is a belief that his lack of influence at Real Madrid may have contributed to the decision and that a move elsewhere could help him rediscover his best form and regain a more prominent role.

Arsenal could move for midfielder this summer

The situation is likely to alert Arsenal, who are expected to target several new signings during the summer transfer window as they continue strengthening their squad.

Camavinga’s profile, versatility, and experience at the highest level would make him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta’s side as they continue competing for major honours.

However, any potential transfer is expected to be expensive, with Real Madrid likely to demand a substantial fee before allowing the midfielder to leave the club.

Arsenal, therefore, face significant competition and financial considerations if they decide to pursue a serious move for the France international during the upcoming transfer window.

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