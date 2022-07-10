Arsenal target is prepared to fight against his employer to secure a Premier League move

Lisandro Martinez is prepared to force his move away from Ajax as Manchester United and Arsenal continue to chase his signature.

The Argentinian defender was one of the finest players in the Dutch top flight last season, and he has been tipped to leave them.

Arsenal registered their interest in his signature very early, before United joined the race.

Ajax is holding out for a huge transfer fee, considering that his main suitors are England’s rich clubs.

However, that could scupper the move, and the player is now looking to take matters into his own hands.

The Mirror reports that his teammates believe he will do whatever it takes to force a move away from the Netherlands’ champions.

They see him as very determined to move to the Premier League and he will not allow his club to stop that dream.

United seems to be leading us in the race for Martinez’s signature now, but they haven’t signed him yet.

The Argentinian will happily make the move to the Emirates if we reach an agreement with Ajax.

To achieve that, we must be prepared to pay more money than United, and that decision should be easy if Mikel Arteta considers him a game-changing signing.

