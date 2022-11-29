Arsenal target is prepared to leave his present club in 2023

Joao Felix is considering leaving Atletico Madrid next year amidst interest from Arsenal in the Portuguese attacker.

He struggled to get regular game time before the World Cup break and even appeared to have a fractured relationship with his manager, Diego Simeone.

The Spanish side have him tied to an agreement until 2026 and are relaxed about his contract situation.

However, the attacker does not seem happy with his current situation, which could make him ask to leave them at the end of this season or the start of next year.

Give Me Sport reported last month that Arsenal likes the former Benfica man, making him one of their wishlist attackers.

They have now been handed a boost in their pursuit of his signature, with a report on 90mins revealing he is seriously considering his future in Madrid.

Felix is a top talent who can make a significant impact at the Emirates if he joins us, but the transfer will not be easy to pull off.

Considering he has at least four more years left on his current deal at Atletico, we need to be prepared to pay a huge fee to add him to our squad.

