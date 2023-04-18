Arsenal target is spotted wearing the shirt of Premier League rival

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to beat Liverpool to the signature of Ryan Gravenberch after the Dutchmen was spotted wearing a Reds shirt.

Gravenberch is struggling for game time at Bayern Munich now and is set to be on the move in the summer.

Several clubs want to add the youngster to their squad and Arsenal considers him the ideal midfielder for them.

In January, they tried to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and failed, but they could turn to another young midfielder in the summer and Gravenberch is on their radar.

The Sun reports the Dutchman could ask to leave the Allianz Stadium, which should be a boost for Arsenal.

However, the same report reveals an image of him wearing a Liverpool shirt, which suggests he is a fan of the Reds.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Footballers can wear different shirts at any time. We do not have to read too much meaning into this.

Gravenberch will decide his future in the summer and we would be in the Champions League, so he could choose to join us.

However, that does not mean it will be easy for us to land him and we must do all the required work to add him to our squad.

