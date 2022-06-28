Arsenal target is still not convinced about joining them

According to multiple reports, Arsenal is keen to add Raphinha to their squad this summer, and they are closing in on the transfer.
The winger is an exciting player, and he is one of the reasons Leeds United survived relegation last season.
The Whites are now set to lose some of their players, and Arsenal wants Raphinha.
The Brazilian remains one of the most sought-after players in this transfer window, with Barcelona also retaining an interest.
It seems his preference is to move to Spain. Sport, as reported by Sport Witness, claims he is not very convinced about the interest from Arsenal.
His agent, Deco, has been in talks with Barca, and their preference is to join the Spanish club.
They now hope they can wait a little longer for the Catalans to bid for him, and that means Arsenal will likely miss out on his signature.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We remain one of the biggest clubs in the world, and several players will be over the moon if we are interested in signing them.
It ought to be the case for Raphinha as well. If he only sees us as a second choice, it might be smarter for us to turn our attention to alternatives.
After seeing G. JESUS doing his medical may be that will be enough to convince him
Raphina is a pro,and they go where the contract is.
Barca when he agreed personal terms with them,didn’t think they would have to pay top dollar,they thought they would pick him up on the cheap.Now he knows they are not so keen.Arsenal however are edging closer to agreeing fee with Leeds!The personal terms are better than Barca,and he teams up with his international teammates ! Who wouldn’t take that ?🤔
I think once de Jong finalises his move away from Barca, they will be in a position to bring raphina in. That in turn could trigger dembele moving to Chelsea instead of sterling and possibly sterling coming to arsenal.
Barca even cant registed kessie and cristensen couse overload salaries…
And they also want lewa and kounde
They must sell more than de jong
Sterling is far along. If Chelsea wanted Dembele they’d wait the extra day, when he is going to make his decision about his Barca future. And Dembele has no buyers outside of them. Raphinha to Barcelona just seems unlikely as things stand.
Not at £50m keep him
I think this report is absolute nonsense! David Ornstein just reported on Saturday that the player was open to joining Arsenal and that Arsenal had scheduled a meeting with Leeds this week to try and thrash out a deal
Who the hell then are this so-called Sportwitness and what is their source?
Let him go otherwise go get gnabry or sterling even Bowen will do the job raphina does
Newcastle are now strongly in the hunt for him and with De Jong now more or less confirmed to Man U from Barca, the fight for Raphinha is going to be a tough one. Good to see Jesus turning up for his medical with us this morning, so this ones nearly done barring any medical issues.
I even prefer sterling more than raphinha,because already raphinha mind is not in asernal but in Barcelona
Looks like us Arsenal fans have crashed twitter.. again. 😂
Arsenal are just hyping their supporters up in the end they will say they couldnt get him an old tactic every season, i dont see us getting Raphinha.
Excellent player, but too expensive for the prices being thrown around. We should find someone else.
@Classygunner , We are a big club, we have been playing second string for far to long with rich owners our stadium are paid, we know he is quality lets pay the money and move on, lets send a message to say we mean business
I just find it weird. If the player is not convinced joining Arsenal then why does it seem like we are going after him like we do think we have a chance?
As keep saying, the player and his representatives seem to be giving us a lot of encouragement. Hence why we keep pushing.
Or this whole Raphinha saga might all be fake and just media speculation.
Might turnout to be VLAHOVIC allover again.