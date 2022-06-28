Arsenal target is still not convinced about joining them

According to multiple reports, Arsenal is keen to add Raphinha to their squad this summer, and they are closing in on the transfer.

The winger is an exciting player, and he is one of the reasons Leeds United survived relegation last season.

The Whites are now set to lose some of their players, and Arsenal wants Raphinha.

The Brazilian remains one of the most sought-after players in this transfer window, with Barcelona also retaining an interest.

It seems his preference is to move to Spain. Sport, as reported by Sport Witness, claims he is not very convinced about the interest from Arsenal.

His agent, Deco, has been in talks with Barca, and their preference is to join the Spanish club.

They now hope they can wait a little longer for the Catalans to bid for him, and that means Arsenal will likely miss out on his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the biggest clubs in the world, and several players will be over the moon if we are interested in signing them.

It ought to be the case for Raphinha as well. If he only sees us as a second choice, it might be smarter for us to turn our attention to alternatives.

——————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show discusses the future of Lokonga, Tavares and others