Arsenal target is still undeniably committed to his present club

Arsenal is reportedly targeting Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi for a potential transfer, with the Spaniard being one of the top names on their shopping list. Zubimendi is a key player for Real Sociedad, contributing significantly to their success in the previous La Liga season, where they secured a top-four finish and solid performance in the Champions League group stage this season.

Mikel Arteta has expressed interest in working with Zubimendi, but any potential move during the second half of the season seems unlikely. According to Marca, both Zubimendi and Real Sociedad are aware of the interest from clubs in the midfielder. Despite the transfer rumours linking him to Arsenal, Zubimendi is reportedly fully committed to finishing the current season with Real Sociedad.

The report even suggests that all parties involved view the links to Arsenal as a stagnant transfer rumour, indicating that a move in the January transfer window is unlikely.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe for some time, and the midfielder will do a good job for us if we add him to our squad.

However, we have to wait until the summer to convince him to change clubs and also present an acceptable offer to Sociedad.

Trying to do a deal this month will cost us a lot of money, and the midfielder will be reluctant to move.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…