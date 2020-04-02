Arsenal target is urged to run away from Real Madrid

Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama advises countryman James Rodriguez to leave Real Madrid

The Gunners have been targeting Rodriguez and a number of attacking midfielders ahead of the resumption of the transfer window.

The Colombian has been struggling to play at Real Madrid this season after returning from a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

Zinedine Zidane reportedly does not rate the midfielder and the Frenchman has played him in just 13 games this season.

Rodriguez has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal, Everton and Wolves credited with interest in his signature and his fellow countryman, Carlos Valderrama has urged him to take a chance and leave the Bernabeu.

Valderrama claimed that he would be running from Los Merengues if he was in Rodriguez’s shoes.

‘James is big enough to make his own decisions now,’ the iconic Colombian told Caracol Radio as quoted by the Metro. ‘If it was me, I’d be running away from Madrid. ‘He’s good enough to play for any team. I wouldn’t doubt him for an instant.

‘He’s a great player, he’s already proved it. He can start for any other team, he’s got the quality to play anywhere in the world.’

Rodriguez will be entering the final year of his current deal at the Bernabeu when this season resumes and Arsenal remains interested in his creative talents.

With Madrid keen not to lose him on a free transfer, the Gunners could get a good deal if they negotiate well.