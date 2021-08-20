Arsenal target is valued at €30M but PSG is leading the race

Rennes has placed a 30m euros valuation on Arsenal target, Eduardo Camavinga, in this transfer window.

The Frenchman is one of the finest youngsters in Europe at the moment and he has caught the eye of Arsenal.

The Gunners are interested in adding the 18-year-old to their squad, a player they believe can make an impact now and will last into the future.

After he helped Rennes to play in the last Champions League group stages, several other top clubs have become interested in a move for him.

Todofichajes claims Rennes is willing to do business with any suitor that will pay the previously mentioned fee before this transfer window shuts.

They are keen to sell him now because he hasn’t shown the willingness to sign a new contract at the club.

The report then says PSG is currently leading the race to sign him as the Frenchmen want to add him to their already star-studded lineup.

It even claims that PSG has already tabled an offer for Rennes to consider and the midfielder is convinced that making the move is beneficial to him.

If PSG cannot land him, Arsenal can still try to do that in the next transfer window, as they might struggle to put together a good bid for him now, considering how they have splashed the cash already this summer.