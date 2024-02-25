Arsenal-target Ivan Toney highly praised by Pep Guardiola “He’s a master”

Has Pep Guardiola just told Mikel Arteta which striker he should focus on? I think he did it unknowingly.

Arsenal’s striking woes appeared to be a thing of the past in recent weeks. However, their 1-0 loss to FC Porto in a Champions League round of 16 match, in which they failed to register a shot on target, exposed their attacking weaknesses. Some Gooners, after losing on Wednesday night, couldn’t help but admit we needed to recruit a ‘poacher striker’.

Arsenal are expected to recruit a striker this summer to give Mikel Arteta another game-changing option for next season. Whom can they sign? It’s no secret that Ivan Toney is their preferred transfer target.

Well, if Mikel Arteta needed any more convincing, Toney is the one to strengthen his assault; he should listen to Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City won 1-0 against Brentford this week. Guardiola couldn’t help but admire Toney’s talent as a striker, both after and before the game.

The Manchester City manager had this to say on Eurosport about Arsenal’s reportedly top transfer target: “He is so dangerous.

“He’s a master at using his body for the second ball… Good finishing. You can link with him; he’s one of the best I’ve ever seen (at that hold-up play).

“A few weeks ago the goal we conceded (a goal to Toney). We defended not properly but he did it really well. (Brentford) have the ability with Ivan Toney.

“He’s a master player. A really good player.”

Gabriel Jesus’ unreliability due to persistent injuries and struggles in front of goal continue to demonstrate why he shouldn’t be Arsenal’s key attacking option. On the other hand, winger Leandro Trossard is currently benching Eddie Nketiah, who might think about leaving Arsenal in the summer. The Hale End graduate was on the bench against FC Porto when he should have led the assault. It’s apparent that he has lost favour.

Arsenal requires a striker capable of scoring 20 goals or more. If that is not the striker Guardiola is referring to above, I’m not sure who is. Ivan Toney is a top striker, and the Manchester City manager is simply reiterating what everyone else has said. Toney could be Arsenal’s answer to their striking problems. Many people assumed that after being out for months due to the betting ban, he would lose his goal-scoring mojo, but he has not. In six games, he has already scored four goals.

Mikel Arteta ought to gift the Gooners with the Toney signing.

Darren N

