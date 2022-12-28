Arsenal target Joao Felix has a favourite Premier League club

Arsenal is one of the clubs planning to add Joao Felix to their squad as he nears leaving Atletico Madrid after falling out with his manager.

The Portuguese star has been one of the finest players in Europe over the last few seasons, but he does not seem to fit into the plans of Atleti and wants out.

He is being eyed by many Premier League clubs who believe he is good enough to play for them, and one is Arsenal.

The Gunners have been one of the in-form clubs in Europe and will keep bolstering their squad so they can maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.

Felix has admitted in the past that he loves the Premier League, but a report on Express Sport reveals his favourite team to watch is Leeds United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix’s admission will not affect our pursuit because Leeds is not at the races now. The Whites cannot compete with us to sign him because they are closer to the relegation zone.

However, this does not mean we should be complacent in our pursuit because other top clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for him.

If we are complacent, they could beat us to sign him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids