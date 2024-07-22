Arsenal-target Johan Bakayoko makes it clear he will only go “for a club that plays for prizes”

Can Arsenal just brush off Johan Bakayoko’s come-get-me plea like it’s no big deal?

A while ago, early on in the summer, there was a claim Arsenal is leading the race to sign PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko this summer, as per the Belgian outlet dhnet.be.

The deal hasn’t materialised, but the player has now just given Arsenal the perfect incentive to pursue him. Talking to Voetbal, the dynamic winger has mentioned that he is considering leaving PSV, but he is not interested in joining just any other team. He says he’s one of the best and is ready to join a club that’s ambitious, wants to win trophies, and can go toe to toe with top teams in Champions League football.

“I want to go to a club that can go as far as possible in the Champions League,” said Bakayoko.

“A club that plays for the title every season and where I can improve every year. I exclude a lot of clubs. My ambitions are high and not with the clubs in the middle bracket.

“I am doing well here, so I will only exchange PSV for a club that plays for prizes.”

I suppose if you were to analyse where Arsenal are, you could say they’re a club on the verge of achieving success. They’re a club that you can anticipate will soon reach glory, whether it’s in the league or the Champions League (they reached the semi-finals last summer).

With Arteta’s project gaining momentum, players considering a move to the Emitter Stadium can be optimistic about the promising future that lies ahead. It probably wouldn’t be too difficult to convince Bakayoko to join Arsenal. Actually, he might just be the perfect attacking transfer opportunity that the Gunners shouldn’t overlook.

The Gunners decision-makers are really interested in adding a versatile winger to their squad this summer. That’s why there have been rumours linking Nico Williams and Pedro Neto to the team. But Bakayoko is definitely the kind of player you don’t want to overlook. He’s available for just £38 million, making him a real steal compared to the other winger targets selling for around £50 million.

Surely Arteta will love his positive attitude?

