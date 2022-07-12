Arsenal target knows what he wants amidst interest from European clubs

Arsenal’s interest in Charles De Ketelaere was first reported by Calciomercatoweb at the start of this month, and it kept getting built on by several reports.

The Belgian is one of the exciting attackers in Europe, and it is only a matter of time before he leaves Club Brugge.

Several clubs are keen on him, but Leeds United and AC Milan have gone closest to signing him.

At the moment, he remains a Brugge player, and that means Arsenal can still add him to their squad if they are serious about signing him.

His teammate and former Liverpool man, Simon Mignolet, has now spoken about his future, and he says his fellow Belgian already knows what he wants to do.

Mignolet said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “The boy does not yet know what awaits him in the future. He is living in a state of fluctuation, which is normal. When I had to go through a transfer, it was the same thing. In the team we have several experienced guys that he can ask questions about changing teams.

“But he himself is an intelligent man who knows what he wants. We will see how the situation will evolve, but this is only positive for him and for all parties involved. Let’s hope he is up to it, wherever he goes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

De Ketelaere knows how important it is for him to choose the right club for the next stage of his career.

The 21-year-old will listen to the proposals of his suitors and choose the best option for himself.

If we are serious about adding him to our squad, we need to convince him that he will continue his development if he moves to the Emirates.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Per Mertesacker Talks about Jack Wilshere, Jesus and Saliba…

Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids