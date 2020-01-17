Paris Saint-Germain star Layvin Kurzawa has taken to Twitter to announce ‘big news’, the defender has revealed that he’s joined Sports Invest UK, who represent many footballers,

The Mirror report that the agency are London-based, whilst adding that Sports Invest’s chief – Kia Joorabchian, has strong links with the Gunners. Joorabchian has advised many sports personalities like Coutinho, Willian, Carlos Tevez, probably a few female poker players and even a kick-boxing club in North London!

Mirror Football claim that Arsenal chief Edu enjoys a close relationship with Joorabchian. Kurzawa’s latest decision is sure to spark rumours that he’s nearing a move to the Emirates.

Big news‼️i am very excited to join the Sports Invest UK family🔥🔥🔥 — layvin kurzawa 20 (@layvinkurzawa) January 17, 2020

The Athletic (subscription required) reported yesterday that Mikel Arteta’s side were in advanced talks over the January signing of the France international.

The Athletics report even indicated that the Gunners were hoping to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer this month.

Left-back is certainly an area that we should be looking to strengthen considering that Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are both currently sidelined with injuries, as per Arsenal’s official website.

Kurzawa could potentially settle in smoothly given our ranks boast several players that are either French or have played in Ligue 1 during their careers.

The PSG left-back is a former France teammate of Gunners star striker Alexander Lacazette.