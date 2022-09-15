Arsenal target labelled ‘best player in Europe in this position’

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhalo Mudryk has been given the huge praise of being described as the best player in his position by former Premier League star Dario Srna amidst interest from Arsenal, before claiming only Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are at his level.

The Gunners were strongly linked with a move for the 21 year-old during the summer, but they may well have been priced out by the Ukrainian champions, and judging by his performance in the Champions League this week, interest in his signature is only going to rise.

Despite being at fault for the opening goal after giving up possession, he made amends by showing his true star quality in rocketing past the defender to get onto the through ball before smashing it into the roof of the net to equalise.

Srna has now moved to hail the Ukraine international, claiming he is in a very select group of players above the rest at present.

“For me, Mudryk is the best player in Europe in this position,” says former West Ham star and current Shakhtar director Srna after his latest performance (via HITC).

“After (Kylian) Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, I don’t see a third player other than Mudryk in this position in Europe. Mudryk has crazy potential.”

We may well have missed a trick by failing to wrap up this signing in the summer, as his value only looks to increase, as does the interest in him from rival clubs, and we may end up ruing our failure to move quicker here.

Will Arsenal be hungry to follow up with their interest in Mudryk in the coming window?

Patrick

