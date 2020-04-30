Arsenal target labelled ‘best player’ in Germany

Didier Hamann has likened Arsenal target Kai Havertz to Michael Ballack, before claiming the youngster is the best player in Germany at present.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has been attracting plenty of attention of late, and is being tipped to make a move to a bigger club in the near future.

Bayern Munich are claimed to be one of his potential suitors, but are hardly known for paying the bigger transfer fees, which may well see the Premier League or La Liga as his most likely destination.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has praised the 20 year-old, and admitted that he would also be looking to sign him to a Premier League club if it were up to him.

“He is an exceptional player, he reminds me of a young Michael Ballack,” he told Sky Sports’ Football Show.

“He has got that air of arrogance in a good way, he’s just a natural, he’s tall, he’s two-footed, he’s good in the air, he is very versatile and can play in any position.

“I think he is the best player we have got in Germany at the moment.

“There is talk about teams making a move to bring him to England and Havertz is the one I would be looking at.”

Chelsea are also linked with a move to sign Havertz in the coming window, although it remains to be seen how much of an effect on finances the Coronavirus will have on the coming transfer window.

Would Havertz be the perfect Ozil replacement? Would he be a key part in our bid to close the gap on the league leaders?

Patrick