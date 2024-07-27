Arsenal target learning English as he dreams of Premier League move

One of the players who caught Arsenal’s attention during Euro 2024 is Baris Alper Yilmaz, as he performed well for Turkey in the competition.

The winger was instrumental in helping Turkey make impressive progress, and he is now tipped to move to a bigger club.

The 24-year-old currently plays for Galatasaray, but that could change soon, and given his age, this summer might be the best time for him to make a move.

Arsenal has been eyeing a move for Nico Williams since the end of Euro 2024, but Barcelona leads the race for the Spanish winger. As a result, Yilmaz could be an ideal alternative.

In a boost to their chances of signing him, a report in The Sun claims the attacker is now learning English in anticipation of a potential move to England.

He wants to play in the Premier League and does not want the language to be a barrier when the opportunity arises.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Yilmaz was a joy to watch for Turkiye at Euro 2024 and will certainly earn a move to a bigger club soon.

We have a lot of good wingers, but he could force our current options to improve further if we sign him.

