Arsenal target likely to remain at PSG this summer

Arsenal’s winger search appears to have hit another dead end, with reports in France suggesting Bradley Barcola is set to remain at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been actively exploring options to reinforce the left flank, with Nico Williams and Rodrygo long identified as priority targets. But as negotiations for both prove difficult, fans were hopeful the club would pivot toward alternative profiles, like Barcola.

However, according to a fresh update from L’Équipe, the 22-year-old is not looking to leave Paris, despite significant interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Arsenal. The outlet reports that PSG are also firmly against a sale, having been pleased with Barcola’s development and attitude last season.

Strong campaign, but no exit on the cards

Barcola enjoyed an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign, offering consistent end product on the left wing before his minutes were reduced following the arrival of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and a resurgence from Désiré Doué.

Even with reduced playing time, the report says there is no “war of egos” in PSG’s forward line. Contrary to earlier speculation, Barcola is happy with his role at the club and not agitating for a move.

From the club’s perspective, PSG have “closed the door” on any exit and are reportedly aligned with the winger in continuing their project together.

Would Barcola suit Arsenal?

The Frenchman would have been a fascinating addition. In his first full season at PSG, only Ousmane Dembélé contributed to more goals. Barcola finished with an impressive 21 goals and 18 assists in all competitions, showcasing his dribbling threat and clinical edge in the final third.

His direct style and 1v1 ability would have made him a strong fit for Arsenal’s left-hand side, particularly as the Gunners look to upgrade on current depth options.

Given his profile and age, Barcola could have represented a long-term investment. But with his heart seemingly set on staying in Ligue 1, it looks like Arsenal will need to turn elsewhere.

That said, if Rodrygo remains out of reach, should the Gunners still test the waters with a cheeky late bid for Barcola?

Benjamin Kenneth

