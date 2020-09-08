Arsenal target likened to Gunners legend Thierry Henry

Arsenal target, Patson Daka has been likened to Thierry Henry by his former coach.

The striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with the Gunners battling Liverpool and Manchester United for his signature (HITC).

He is one of the top players at Austrian side, RB Salzburg and he scored 25 goals for them in all competitions last season.

He also played against Liverpool in the Champions League group stages in that campaign, and he scored twice against them in pre-season this summer.

He has continued to develop his game and he is expected to follow the likes of Takumi Minamino to sign for a top team in Europe sooner rather than later.

With an eye for goal that can be developed further because he is just 21 years old, his former manager at Power Dynamos, Dan Kabwe, has likened him to former Arsenal goal machine, Henry.

“When I saw Patson Daka, what came into my mind is this guy is the next Thierry Henry – and in no time he has proved it,” Kabwe told News Diggers.

“Where he is at Salzburg, it is a stepping stone. He has the potential to go further and meet other challenges. He is capable of making it (at the top level).

“He is an intelligent boy and full of talent. If the boy is already swimming in the deep end, why limit him?”