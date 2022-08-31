Arsenal target likes a post claiming he could join the club

Mykhaylo Mudryk has dropped a hint that he probably wants to join Arsenal after liking a post saying the transfer could happen.

He is the latest top star from Ukraine, being developed at Shakhtar Donetsk.

His career has been on hold for much of this year because of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, but clubs around the world know about his talents.

The 21-year-old plays as a winger and reports have linked Arsenal with a player for that role since they allowed Nicolas Pepe to move to Nice on loan.

Mudryk is at the perfect age to join their rebuild and the youngster seems to want the transfer.

A report on The Sun reveals he liked a post stating that he could be on the move to the Emirates.

This might be a hint that he will gladly move to Mikel Arteta’s side this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best clubs in the world for young players to join now and Mudryk most likely knows this.

At Arsenal, he has a good chance of developing further and reaching his full potential.

But the transfer will only happen if we make a move and reach an agreement with his present employers.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Odegaard, Nketiah and bloody injuries ahead of Aston Villa game.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids