Arsenal target looking for a new club as Gunners prepare to lose key midfielders in the new year

Calciomercato via Football London says Arsenal target, Donny van de Beek is on the lookout for a new club as he looks to call time on his frustrating spell at Manchester United.

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for the Dutchman and could finally get their man soon.

However, they will face competition from Italian clubs, Juventus and Inter Milan for the former Ajax midfielder.

Arsenal has signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard to bolster their midfield in recent transfer windows, but they might have a greater need to have Van de Beek in their squad in the new year.

This is because they expect Partey and Mohamed Elneny to be away for African Cup of Nations duty with their national teams in January.

This would leave a huge void in the Arsenal midfield and they could struggle to fill it.

Van De Beek did well at Ajax and could fill in well for the absentees in the new year, although Granit Xhaka is also expected to return from injury at that time.

The report maintains that Van de Beek has instructed his agent to find a new home for him soon and that could be the Emirates.