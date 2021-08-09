Arsenal target looking for a new deal to end speculation over his future

Arsenal target Raheem Sterling will resume new contract talks with Manchester City soon, which could end the Gunners’ chances of signing him.

Sterling struggled to play regularly last season following the emergence of Phil Foden.

He will face even more competition in the 2021//2022 season as City has just signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

However, Sterling showed at Euro 2020 that he can become the go-to man for them if he is given enough chance.

He has two more seasons left on his current deal with them and there had been speculations that he could leave the club.

Mikel Arteta had made Arsenal one of the favourites to sign him having worked with him at City.

Tottenham has also been linked with a move for him with the Lilywhites also having a busy transfer window.

The Sun confirms the interest of both clubs but claims that the attacker is set to resume talks over a new contract with the Citizens.

He has fired his agent and handled the first round of talks with the club personally, but they couldn’t reach an agreement.

They will hold further talks with him soon and that could signify an end to Arsenal’s chances of landing him.