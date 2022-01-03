Arsenal target loves his current club and might struggle to leave

Ricardo Horta has been linked with a move to Arsenal as he continues to impress at Braga.

The Portuguese star has some impressive stats and could become a top player for Arsenal if he moves to the Emirates.

Fichaje.net first broke the news about Arsenal’s interest in his signature and there have been further developments.

O Jogo via Sport Witness reports the winger is very happy with life at his present club.

He has even rejected offers to leave previously, which means the Gunners will have to do a lot to convince him to accept their offer and move to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

12 goals and 6 assists from 25 competitive matches this season is a stat that will make clubs think about you.

If Horta can repeat that in the colours of Arsenal, he would put us in a position to win trophies and compete inside the Premier League’s top four.

However, at 27, he knows he has to join a club where there is a guarantee he can continue performing well.

Arsenal will also think about his suitability to the Premier League because he probably won’t get much better than he is now.

If Mikel Arteta is convinced he can deliver for him, then we should have few problems paying his €30m release clause.