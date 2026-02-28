Arsenal target makes history in Portugal to show why they want him

Arsenal were among the clubs interested in signing Oskar Pietuszewski from Jagiellonia Białystok after the youngster broke into the first team. His emergence quickly attracted attention from across Europe, with several leading sides monitoring his development closely.

However, he ultimately chose to join FC Porto, believing that a move to Portugal would provide him with consistent playing time, a crucial factor in his long term progression. Regular minutes at a competitive level were seen as essential for refining his talent and accelerating his growth.

Development Paying Dividends in Portugal

Like many top European clubs, Arsenal have maintained an interest in his progress and remains attentive to his performances. They will be encouraged by how effectively he has adapted to life at Porto, where he is gaining valuable experience in a demanding environment.

The decision to move to Portugal appears to have been the correct one. Pietuszewski is receiving meaningful opportunities and could finish the season as a league champion at just 17. The manager has demonstrated faith in him by allocating minutes at a higher and more competitive level, which will only strengthen his credentials should a future move materialise.

His rapid rise has led to comparisons with Lamine Yamal, underlining the excitement surrounding his potential. Such praise reflects both his technical ability and his composure in high-pressure situations.

Record-Breaking Moment Highlights Talent

According to Talk Sport, it took the teenager just 14 seconds to score in Porto’s most recent match, making him the fastest player to find the net at the Estádio do Dragão in the stadium’s history during the 3-1 victory over Arouca.

Moments like this reinforce why he is regarded as one of the most promising young players in Europe. Performances of such impact will inevitably sustain interest from clubs like Arsenal, who could decide to accelerate their pursuit if his upward trajectory continues.