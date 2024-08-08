Arsenal target makes it clear where his future lies amidst fresh rumours

Bruno Guimarães has once again committed his future to Newcastle United amid renewed rumours that he could leave this summer, with Arsenal reportedly interested.

The Gunners have been monitoring the midfielder for several months and have been tipped as a potential destination for him.

Manchester City is also keen on signing Guimarães, who is considered one of the best midfielders in Europe.

The Brazilian has long been on Arsenal’s radar, and he included a time-bound release clause in his last contract renewal.

The deadline passed without any team triggering the release clause, which was good news for Newcastle.

However, the rumours persist, and as Guimarães prepares for the new campaign, he has reiterated his commitment to Newcastle United.

While debunking the latest exit rumours, Guimaraes said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I didn’t know anything about it. My focus was always Newcastle. I’m very happy.

‘The gaffer has given me a big responsibility to be in the leadership group. I want to be a leader. I want to help the club in many ways.

‘Since I’ve been here, I’ve developed my game a lot. I’m grateful to him and his staff. Now I think it’s time to deliver something special.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders around, but we do not have a void to fill in our midfield, so there is no need to sign him this summer.

