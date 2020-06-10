Arsenal target makes one contract decision that Gunners might like

Arsenal wants to sign Ryan Fraser this summer as the Scotsman gets ever closer to becoming a free agent.

He could sign a pre-contract with the Gunners now but he is keeping his options open as he has been linked with a number of other teams as well.

Tottenham is another team battling with Arsenal (Football365) for his signature and the Lilywhites will not want to give up the fight so easily.

His contract with the Cherries will expire at the end of this month, just like most Premier League teams, Bournemouth wants to extend his contract so that he can play for them until this season eventually finishes.

However, a new report from Sun Sport is claiming that Fraser will not sign an extension with the Cherries which could fast track his move to Arsenal.

It claims that although Bournemouth would want to keep him and some of their senior players who will be out of contract this summer until when this season is eventually concluded, Fraser has no intention of accepting an extension and he will be a free agent from July 1st.

Arsenal might love to see this because it would give them the chance to land him in good time to start their preparation for next season.