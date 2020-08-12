Arsenal target makes wage demand that could scupper move

Thomas Partey has told Arsenal that he wants a salary of £200,000-a-week to join them as they continue to chase his signature, according to The Athletic.

The Ghanaian is Arsenal’s top target to join them in the rebuilding of Mikel Arteta’s team this summer.

He has been in fantastic form for the Spaniards who are chasing Champions League glory this season and this might be his last season for them.

The Gunners have reportedly started talks with Atleti over a move for him, but the Spaniards are insisting that his release clause be paid.

The Gunners have proposed swap deals with a number of their players moving to the Spanish side in exchange.

However, the Spaniards have maintained that they will only allow him to leave when his release clause has been met.

Even if the Gunners succeed in reaching an agreement, it is unlikely that they will agree to Partey’s salary demands.

The Gunners have suffered from the financial losses brought about by covid19 and they even asked their players to take pay cuts recently.

They are also keen to offload their highest earner, Mesut Ozil and it is hard to see them agreeing to such a high demand especially because they will also have to place Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a high salary if he stays.