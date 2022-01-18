Arsenal target may have played his last game for his present club

Georginio Wijnaldum may have played his last game for PSG amidst interest from Arsenal.

The former Liverpool man is struggling with the change of scenery in Paris and cannot command a regular place on the team.

He suffered a sprained ankle at the weekend and would now be out of action for almost a month.

However, Todofichajes says he may never play for the Parisians again and tips him to wear the Arsenal shirt when next he returns to action.

The report says he simply doesn’t fit into the plans of Mauricio Pochettino and has asked to return to the Premier League.

Newcastle United and Everton are two other clubs in England’s top-flight that want his signature this month, but Arsenal is in pole position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wijnaldum was in great form in the Premier League when he played for Liverpool.

The Dutchman isn’t getting any younger, but his game might be more suited to the EPL.

His experience in winning the competition with a previous club could be very helpful to the Arsenal dressing room.

Mikel Arteta has been smart in adding new players to his squad recently and most of them have done well.

If he wants Wijnaldum, we can trust that he has a role for the midfielder to play at the Emirates.