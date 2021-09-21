Arsenal target needs to find a new club in January

Arsenal could sign Philippe Coutinho in the next transfer window if they remain interested in a move for the Brazilian.

Coutinho has been on the radar of the Gunners since Mikel Arteta became their boss.

The Gunners have since added Martin Odegaard to their midfield and Emile Smith Rowe is another attacking midfielder in their squad.

However, none of them has reached the heights that Coutinho reached when he was playing for Liverpool.

The Brazilian was arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League before he left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018.

Although he went on to win the Champions League and other trophies while on loan at Bayern Munich last year, he hasn’t adapted well to the Spanish league.

Arsenal has continued to be linked with a move for Coutinho and Mirror Football reported earlier that they could get him after employing the scout that discovered the 29-year-old, Toni Lima.

Todofichajes is now reporting that Barcelona remains keen on cashing in on him in the next transfer window.

He has just returned from a long-term injury and the report claims that the Catalans have reached an agreement with his agent to play him as often as possible so that his transfer value can be protected ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.