Arsenal target not back in pre-season training with teammates

Arsenal continue to monitor Viktor Gyökeres closely, with speculation surrounding the striker’s future intensifying after he was granted additional time off while his Sporting CP teammates returned to pre-season training this week.

Gyökeres was in outstanding form last season, playing a pivotal role as Sporting retained their domestic league title and secured the Portuguese Cup. His performances have made him one of the most sought-after forwards in European football, and he is now widely expected to depart the club, should a suitable offer be received.

Uncertainty Surrounding Training Absence

In recent weeks, there have been persistent rumours of a breakdown in the relationship between Gyökeres and Sporting. These tensions have been further fuelled by the striker’s absence from the opening days of pre-season training, prompting renewed speculation over his commitment to the club.

As reported by Sport Witness, Gyökeres did not report back on the first official day of training, despite the full squad having been informed of the schedule. While the club has stated that his extended absence is due to international commitments, the situation appears less straightforward.

Questions Raised Over Extended Break

The official reasoning is that Gyökeres has been permitted to remain on holiday for an additional week, having featured for Sweden during the most recent international break. However, the report notes that the striker was not involved in any of those matches and had in fact started his holiday well before the end of that window. This has raised questions over the legitimacy of the extension and whether it signals deeper issues between the player and the club.

Arsenal, who are known to be in the market for a forward, will be watching developments with interest. Should Gyökeres become available at the right price, he would represent a significant addition to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

With the Gunners’ pre-season preparations now underway, it is becoming increasingly important that any new striker is signed promptly, allowing them to integrate with the squad ahead of the new campaign.

