Arsenal target not concerned about Emirates rumours

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Netherlands star Cody Gakpo as he shines at the World Cup.

He was one of the most productive attackers in Europe in the last campaign and has continued to deliver top performances for PSV this term.

The attacker has taken his form to the World Cup, where he has been a key contributor for his country.

As he gets better, more clubs are linked with a move for him, but he insists his focus is on helping The Netherlands at the World Cup.

He said via Football London:

“I focus now on the World Cup but it’s always nice to hear such rumours. I just try to focus here and do my best.

“I’m not surprised, I know what I’m capable of but it’s always a challenge to reach your highest level possible and I think I’m not near yet. I can improve in a lot of things.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo has been one of the finest footballers around in the last two seasons and we will benefit from having him in our squad.

He is right to focus on the World Cup for now, but we still need to establish contact with his entourage to see if we can add him to our squad.

