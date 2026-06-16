Arsenal target not expected to change clubs this summer

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the main winger Arsenal dream of signing to replace Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing, but he is unlikely to change clubs this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Georgian has been at PSG for 18 months and has helped them win successive Champions League crowns, as well as several domestic titles.

His arrival in Paris proved to be the catalyst for PSG to finally win the Champions League, and he is enjoying life at the Ligue 1 club. However, Arsenal remain interested in signing him.

Arsenal Interest in Kvaratskhelia

Several other clubs are also keen on adding him to their squads this window, with the attacker proving that he is one of the most reliable wingers in world football.

Kvaratskhelia seems very happy in Paris, where he earns a huge salary and is almost guaranteed to compete for trophies every season.

However, Arsenal still want to sign him and see him as an ideal addition who could take their team to another level if they can bring him to the Emirates.

Several clubs are also monitoring his situation, so if there is any indication that he could leave, Arsenal must be ready to battle other top teams for his signature, which would likely require paying a huge fee.

PSG Stance on Future

PSG remain relaxed about Kvaratskhelia’s future and are not under pressure to sell him this summer.

The club believe his importance to the squad makes him untouchable unless a very significant offer is made.

Arsenal will continue to monitor the situation closely, but any move is expected to depend on PSG’s willingness to negotiate.

His consistent performances continue to attract attention from across Europe, with scouts regularly monitoring his progress.

Arsenal’s recruitment team are expected to keep him on their shortlist ahead of any major summer decisions.

Interest is expected to intensify.

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