Arsenal target not expected to change clubs this summer

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the main winger Arsenal dream of signing to replace Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing, but he is unlikely to change clubs this summer, according to Sky Sports.
The Georgian has been at PSG for 18 months and has helped them win successive Champions League crowns, as well as several domestic titles.
His arrival in Paris proved to be the catalyst for PSG to finally win the Champions League, and he is enjoying life at the Ligue 1 club. However, Arsenal remain interested in signing him.
Arsenal Interest in Kvaratskhelia
Several other clubs are also keen on adding him to their squads this window, with the attacker proving that he is one of the most reliable wingers in world football.
Kvaratskhelia seems very happy in Paris, where he earns a huge salary and is almost guaranteed to compete for trophies every season.
However, Arsenal still want to sign him and see him as an ideal addition who could take their team to another level if they can bring him to the Emirates.
Several clubs are also monitoring his situation, so if there is any indication that he could leave, Arsenal must be ready to battle other top teams for his signature, which would likely require paying a huge fee.
PSG Stance on Future
PSG remain relaxed about Kvaratskhelia’s future and are not under pressure to sell him this summer.
The club believe his importance to the squad makes him untouchable unless a very significant offer is made.
Arsenal will continue to monitor the situation closely, but any move is expected to depend on PSG’s willingness to negotiate.
His consistent performances continue to attract attention from across Europe, with scouts regularly monitoring his progress.
Arsenal’s recruitment team are expected to keep him on their shortlist ahead of any major summer decisions.
Interest is expected to intensify.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Selling Martinelli will be one of the dangerous mistake Arsenal will make this Summer. It seems Arteta personally hates him, not because of poor performances. Arteta hates bite upfront. Martinelli scored 11 goals in just 21 starts across all competitions this season and that’s not a bad return.
He was at the right of attack last season when we demolished Man City 5-1, with Lewis-Skelly on the left back. To our greatest surprise Arteta never tried that lineup and formation again! He prefers Saka and other left footers whoose 14 appearances against the same Man City only produced 1 winning and three draws!
Not only that, Nwaneri do play very well as an attacking midfielder with a right footer on the right of attack, but Arteta is not granting him his wish. He was forced to Marsielle where a left footer on the right is there main stay and as expected, did not perform. Arteta’s so called league title where all the five clubs at our back defeated us, is not convincing me.
A good coach should draft Martinelli to the right to replace Saka