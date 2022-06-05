Arsenal target not interested in changing clubs this summer

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Raheem Sterling to their squad this summer as it emerges that the attacker might not change clubs in this transfer window.

Sterling has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time now, but the attacker seemed happy at Manchester City.

He has been in talks with the Premier League champions over an extension, but it doesn’t seem it has reached an advanced stage yet.

The Englishman is now being circled by some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and Arsenal was keen to add him to their squad.

However, The Mirror reports that the Euro 2020 finalist is now looking to run down his contract at City.

It expires in the summer of 2023, and he might wait to leave them as a free agent to join another club.

Signing Sterling in this transfer window will hardly be a smooth operation, especially because we will not play in the Champions League next season.

He would also demand for a lot of money in wages. If he chooses to run down his deal, it will still not be easier for us because many top European sides will queue to add him to their squad.

