Arsenal target now wants a move to England this summer

Arsenal’s pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s talented player, Moussa Diaby, has received a positive development. Over the past few seasons, there has been consistent speculation linking the speedy winger to a move to the Emirates. Several English clubs are also interested in acquiring his services.

Initially, it appeared that Diaby was content to stay with his current club in the Bundesliga during the early part of the summer. However, according to a report in the Daily Mail, the Frenchman has now expressed his desire to leave and specifically wishes to make a move to England.

The report suggests that Diaby is seeking a fresh challenge and hopes that his current team will entertain offers from Premier League clubs for his signature. This development serves as a significant boost for Arsenal, as the winger is seen as an excellent alternative to Saka. His arrival would enable Mikel Arteta to rotate and rest the Euro 2020 finalist more frequently, thereby bolstering the team’s overall squad depth.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diaby is a fine winger and his highlights reel are filled with some nice burst of speed and good attacking displays.

He would do a good job for us, but we probably have finished our summer business after splashing the cash on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

It would be interesting to see if the club will add him to the group if Mikel Arteta asks for that.

