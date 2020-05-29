Arsenal target offered to Man Utd but it is not bad news

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal target Philippe Coutinho this summer, reports ESPN.

However, the report claims that the Red Devils will pass up the chance to bring back the former Liverpool man as they look to sign other players.

The Brazilian has been struggling to settle since he left Liverpool and it is believed that a return to the Premier League would be best for him.

He has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season, but the Germans won’t be signing him permanently which has opened the door for him to move to another team, he wants that to be in the Premier League.

Manchester United have been offered the chance to open talks over the transfer of the 27-year-old, but they are apparently targeting the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish ESPN further claims.

This would come as delightful news to Arsenal, who have been desperate to land the midfielder.

Reports claim that Mikel Arteta sees Coutinho as a dream signing and the Spaniard would be more than happy to have him on his team.

However, Arsenal might get him on an initial loan deal because they would struggle to pay any sort of transfer fee.