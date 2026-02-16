Arsenal target opens the door for a Premier League return

Christian Pulisic has emerged in recent weeks as a reported transfer target for Arsenal, amid suggestions he could leave AC Milan at the end of the season. The United States international enjoys a strong reputation across Europe and previously featured in the Premier League with Chelsea before moving to Italy.

Arsenal are well acquainted with Pulisic’s qualities, and it is widely observed that Mikel Arteta has shown a willingness to recruit players with past or present ties to Chelsea. While some supporters have expressed frustration at what they perceive as a recurring pattern of signings connected to the Blues, such sentiment is unlikely to influence the club’s strategic decisions. Should a deal materialise, Pulisic would become another player to have represented both sides.

Impressive Form in Italy

Although not an out-and-out striker, Pulisic has been among the leading scorers in Italian football this season, playing a key role in keeping Milan competitive in the Serie A title race. His attacking output and versatility have underlined his importance to the Rossoneri, further enhancing his profile as a potential addition for clubs seeking proven quality in forward areas.

A move to the Emirates would see him join Arsenal as one of the more experienced figures within the squad. His familiarity with English football, combined with his time competing at a high level in Italy and previously in Germany, would offer valuable depth and know-how.

Door Open for Premier League Return

Per Sempre Milan, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker has now opened the door to a return to England. The report indicates that Milan may not obstruct his departure, particularly if Arsenal are prepared to satisfy their financial expectations. As speculation intensifies, Pulisic’s future remains a developing story, with Arsenal continuing to monitor his situation closely ahead of the summer window.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…